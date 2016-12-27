Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Remains sidelined
Varlamov (groin) will not suit up against Calgary on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.
Varlamov has struggled of late, with just one victory in his last eight appearances. Depending on the length of his absence, this could be the opening Calvin Pickard needs to take over the starting role. With the Russian sidelined again, the Avs will likely recall Spencer Martin from the AHL.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Out for Friday's game•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Yanked after five-goal disaster•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting in goal Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Plays well with 31 saves in losing effort•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Returning to net Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Expected to return Tuesday•