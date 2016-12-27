Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Remains sidelined

Varlamov (groin) will not suit up against Calgary on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.

Varlamov has struggled of late, with just one victory in his last eight appearances. Depending on the length of his absence, this could be the opening Calvin Pickard needs to take over the starting role. With the Russian sidelined again, the Avs will likely recall Spencer Martin from the AHL.

