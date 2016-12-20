Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Returning to net Tuesday

Varlamov will start between the pipes Tuesday night against host Minnesota, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

Varlamov is over a groin injury that caused the Avalanche to look Calvin Pickard's way in the last three games, with the backup tender taking losses in all of those matches. This next start figures to be a tough one for Varly, as Minnesota has rattled off seven consecutive wins and ranks sixth in the league in goals per game at 2.93.