Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Shut down for the remainder of season
Varlamov will undergo season-ending hip surgery in an attempt to repair his injured groin.
The goaltender last played on Jan. 17 and has dealt with this injury for nearly the entire season. While he has proven to be an top-tier NHL goaltender in past seasons, Varlamov has struggled mightily this campaign (6-17-1, 3.38 GAA, .898 save percentage). In Varlamov's absence, Calvin Pickard will take the lion's share of starts and Spencer Martin will serve as the team's backup.
