Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting in goal Thursday

Varlamov will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against Toronto, Terry Frei of the Denver Post reports.

Varlamov was sharp in his last outing Tuesday against Minnesota, stopping 31 of 33 shots, but didn't get much help from his teammates, as the Avalanche got shut out. The Russian netminder will look to remain hot in a decent matchup with a slumping Maple Leafs team that has lost four of its last five games.