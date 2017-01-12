Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting Thursday against Anaheim

Varlamov will guard the goal in Thursday's home game against the Ducks, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Varlamov has struggled this season, posting an abysmal 6-14-0 record while maintaining an unsightly 3.33 GAA and .901 save percentage over 21 appearances. The Russian netminder will look to start turning his campaign around in a matchup with a hot Ducks team that has won four of its last five games.