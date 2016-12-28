Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Will not travel to Dallas

Varlamov (groin) will not fly with the Avs to face the Stars on the road Thursday.

Varlamov's injury woes are just piling on to an already poor season for the netminder, who has managed just six wins in 21 appearances with a 3.33 GAA, the highest of his career. While the 28-year-old is out of the lineup, the Avs will look to Calvin Pickard in net. If Pickard performs well, Varlamov could suddenly find himself relegated to a spot on the bench, but that hasn't been the case so far.