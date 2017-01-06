Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Will serve as backup
Varlamov (groin) will be on the bench for Friday's matchup with the Islanders.
Varlamov may not be back to 100 percent, which could be why Calvin Pickard is tending the twine Friday, but be available to come in relief if needed is usually the last hurdle for netminders to return to action. Prior to his six-game absence, the 28-year-old had dropped two games in a row, including a five-goal shelling from the Maple Leafs. Varlamov figures to be in contention for the starting nod Thursday against Anaheim.
