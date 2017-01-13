Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Will start Saturday

Varlamov will be tending the twine in Saturday's game against Nashville.

The 28-year-old wasn't great in his first game back from injury, allowing three goals on 31 shots. The Predators are in the top ten in shots per game, 30.9, but rank 13th in goals per game, 2.74, so Varlamov will have to weather a storm against a team that puts up a high volume of shots without scoring.