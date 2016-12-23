Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Yanked after five-goal disaster

Varlamov made just 13 saves on 18 shots before being pulled in the second period of Thursday's rout at the hands of the Maple Leafs.

Varlamov's had a brutal tendency to lure fantasy owners in with a couple sharp outings in a row, then bite them hard for beginning to believe in him. That's just what happened here after he stopped a spectacular 82 of 85 shots over his prior two outings. This marks Varly's ninth blowup of four-plus goals in 21 starts, which should tell you all you need to know about getting your expectations up for the Russian netminder if he strings some good games together in the future.