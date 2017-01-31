Martin was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Monday, TSN reports.

With the 2017 NHL All-Star break in the books and starting goalie Semyon Varlamov undergoing season-ending hip surgery, it's expected that Martin will be up with the parent club indefinitely, serving as the No. 2 option behind Calvin Pickard. However, be forewarned that the Avs have a putrid minus-63 goal differential this season, making it difficult to trust most players on the team, with the goalies particularly vulnerable.