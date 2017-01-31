Martin was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Monday, TSN reports.

With the 2017 NHL All-Star break in the books and starting goalie Semyon Varlamov undergoing season-ending hip surgery, it's expected that Martin will be up with the parent club indefinitely, serving as the No. 2 option behind Calvin Pickard. However, be forewarned that the Avs have a putrid minus-63 goal differential this season, making it difficult to trust most players on the team, with the goalies particularly vulnerable.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola