Martin was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Wednesday.

Although having a less than stellar team in front of him may have contributed to Martin's three losses during this stint with the big club, allowing 13 goals on 96 shots over that span just isn't going to cut it at the NHL level. Jeremy Smith has been recalled from the minors in a corresponding move.

