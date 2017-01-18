Martin will be brought up from AHL San Antonio on Wednesday.

Martin's recall comes after Semyon Varlamov re-aggravated his groin injury and is expected to be out until after the All-Star break. With the Rampage, Martin has posted a 15-9-2 record with a .915 save percentage. Last time the netminder was called up this season, he failed to make his NHL debut, but given the expected length of Varlamov's absence, it seems unlikely Martin will go unused.