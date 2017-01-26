Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Sent down to minors
Martin was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Thursday, Terry Frei of The Denver Post reports.
This move is clearly intended to get Martin some additional playing time now that Semyon Varlamov (groin) is out for the year. The 21-year-old Martin figures to be the backup to Calvin Pickard the rest of the way. Martin is still looking for his first NHL win after going 0-1-1 in two starts against the Sharks.
More News
-
Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Torched for five goals Monday•
-
Avalanche's Spencer Martin: WIll start Monday•
-
Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Suffers loss in NHL debut•
-
Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Will make NHL debut Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Recalled from minors•
-
Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Sent back to minors•