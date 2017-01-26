Martin was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Thursday, Terry Frei of The Denver Post reports.

This move is clearly intended to get Martin some additional playing time now that Semyon Varlamov (groin) is out for the year. The 21-year-old Martin figures to be the backup to Calvin Pickard the rest of the way. Martin is still looking for his first NHL win after going 0-1-1 in two starts against the Sharks.