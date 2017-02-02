Martin will defend the net Wednesday against the Kings, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

The 21-year-old netminder's stats aren't very impressive, especially at the top level. In two starts for the Avs this season, the youngster has been beaten eight times and compiled just an .857 save percentage. His numbers at the AHL level are a bit better, but not enough to warrant fantasy ownership in the vast majority of leagues. With Semyon Varlamov (groin) out for the remainder of 2016-17, Calvin Pickard figures to take on the lead role for between the pipes, while Martin could receive the occasional start as a backup option.