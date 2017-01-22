Martin made his NHL debut Saturday against the Sharks, giving up three goals on 30 shots in a 3-2 loss.

It was a decent debut for Martin, who was recalled after Semyon Varlamov re-aggravated a groin injury. The youngster is behind Calvin Pickard on the depth chart, but he showed Saturday he's capable of standing tall against one of the best teams in the NHL. Varlamov is expected to return after the all-star break, so it's unlikely Martin sees much more action, but the 21-year-old is one to keep an eye on in the future.