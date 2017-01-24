Martin allowed five goals on 26 shots in a 5-2 loss Monday to San Jose.

The game was actually tied 1-1 heading into the third until Patrick Marleau took matters into his own hands and blasted four goals past Martin in the final frame. Martin has had a rough start to his NHL career, as he's allowed eight goals across two games (both against the Sharks), so it wouldn't be surprising if he doesn't appear between the pipes with the big club again for awhile.