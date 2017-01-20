Martin will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Sharks, Terry Frei of the Denver Post reports.

Martin has been decent in the minors this season, posting a 15-9-2 record while maintaining a .915 save percentage over 27 appearances. The 21-year-old backstop will look to pick up his first career NHL win in a tough road matchup with a Sharks team that is 16-6-1 at home this campaign.