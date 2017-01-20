Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Will make NHL debut Saturday
Martin will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Sharks, Terry Frei of the Denver Post reports.
Martin has been decent in the minors this season, posting a 15-9-2 record while maintaining a .915 save percentage over 27 appearances. The 21-year-old backstop will look to pick up his first career NHL win in a tough road matchup with a Sharks team that is 16-6-1 at home this campaign.
More News
-
Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Recalled from minors•
-
Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Sent back to minors•
-
Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Called up on Friday•
-
Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Headed back to minors•
-
Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Getting called up•
-
Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Reassigned to AHL on Sunday•