Avalanche's Spencer Martin: WIll start Monday
Martin will be between the pipes for Monday's contest against San Jose.
After making his NHL debut on Saturday, the 20-year-old will start in a second-straight game. In his debut, he stopped 27 of 30, and while he lost in overtime, he was good enough to get his team a point. Just like in his debut, he will face off against the Sharks, so expect a similar game on Monday.
