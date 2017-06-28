Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Signs two-year contract
Andrighetto agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $2.8 million with Colorado on Wednesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Andrighetto struggled to put his game together at the start of last season with Montreal as he recorded just eight points in 27 contests. After heading to the Mile High City, however, the 24-year-old registered five goals and 10 helpers in just 19 outings. The winger also saw a significant increase in ice time with the Avs (17:30 versus 11:29), which also came with an expanded role on the power play. No doubt all these factors contributed to Andrighetto opting to re-sign with Colorado.
More News
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Remains property of Avs•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Tallies two more points•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Scores both goals in loss•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Stretches point streak to three games and three points•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Headed for Mile High City•
-
Canadiens' Sven Andrighetto: Scores lone goal against Pens•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...