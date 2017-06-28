Andrighetto agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $2.8 million with Colorado on Wednesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Andrighetto struggled to put his game together at the start of last season with Montreal as he recorded just eight points in 27 contests. After heading to the Mile High City, however, the 24-year-old registered five goals and 10 helpers in just 19 outings. The winger also saw a significant increase in ice time with the Avs (17:30 versus 11:29), which also came with an expanded role on the power play. No doubt all these factors contributed to Andrighetto opting to re-sign with Colorado.

