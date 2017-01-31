Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Activated from IR

Barrie (lower body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's road contest against the Ducks, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

We're still waiting for official word that Barrie will be reinserted into the lineup, though his activation from IR points to that being the case. According to Sports Club Stats, a web site that calculates every NHL team's chances of making the playoffs, the Avs' chances of extending their 2016-17 campaign are at 0.0, so there would be no reason to rush back their players if they aren't 100 percent.