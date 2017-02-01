Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Back in action Tuesday

Barrie (lower body) is in the lineup for Tuesday night's game in Anaheim, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Barrie will return after a four-game absence and is projected to pair with Francois Beauchemin. While the 25-year-old's minus-23 rating leaves much to be desired from a defensive standpoint, his 20 assists on the season give him some nice offensive upside, albeit in a pretty anemic offense.