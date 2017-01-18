Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Chips in with pair of assists

Barrie posted a pair of assists with a plus-1 and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss against the Blackhawks.

Barrie has come alive over the past few weeks, posting a goal and 10 points over his past 10 games. While his plus/minus has been absolutely atrocious, he is still providing a decent amount of offense and blocked shots for fantasy owners. He can be trusted in deeper pools despite his dismal minus-23 overall through 42 games.