Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Collects two helpers in win over Chicago

Barrie registered two assists -- including one on the overtime-winning goal -- against the Blackhawks on Friday.

Barrie entered the game with a disappointing 1.04 points per 60 minutes this season, which was significantly lower than his fourth-ranked mark (1.79) among all defensemen with at least 4,000 minutes over the previous three seasons. While there is bounce-back potential, don't expect Barrie to return to being a high-end offensive defenseman this year, especially considering the team-wide struggles in Colorado.