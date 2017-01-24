Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Doubtful to play Wednesday

Barrie (lower body) is considered doubtful for Wednesday's matchup with the Canucks and is expected to return after the All-Star break, per coach Jared Bednar.

If Barrie does indeed miss out on Wednesday's game, his next chance to play will come on Jan. 31 in Anaheim. The 25-year-old has been a relative bright spot on an otherwise dreadful Avalanche team, leading all Colorado defensemen with 23 points so far during this campaign. He does, however, have a brutal minus-23 rating, which seriously hurts his stock in fantasy leagues that keep track of that metric.

