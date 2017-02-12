Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Expected to play Sunday

Barrie (lower body) is considered probable for Sunday's game against the Islanders.

Barrie took pregame warmups Saturday, but was ultimately held out of the contest for another day of rest. His return finally arrives Sunday, providing the club with an offensive presence along the blue line. Assuming he returns, Barrie should also retake his spot on the team's power play, where he's notched seven of his 23 points (three goals, 20 assists) over 43 games this season.