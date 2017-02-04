Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Late injury scratch Saturday

Barrie (lower body) will not play Saturday afternoon versus the Jets.

The savvy puck distributor will be a late scratch, and the fear is that he's dealing with the same lower-body ailment that caused him to miss four near the end of January. Of course, this may be a blessing in disguise for fantasy owners growing tired of Barrie's poor defensive play -- he owns a minus-27 rating through 44 games, which is currently the league's worst output.