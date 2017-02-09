Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Out again Thursday
Barrie (lower body) won't play Thursday against the Penguins.
Barrie skated in a non-contact jersey Wednesday, which was a step in the right direction, but he'll need to practice fully before returning to game action. A more definite timetable for the blueliner's return to the lineup should be established once he's able to start taking contact in practice.
