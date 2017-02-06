Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Out against Montreal

Barrie (lower body) will not be available against the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Barrie with miss his second consecutive game due to this lower-body ailment and sixth overall after seeming to reaggravated the injury on Feb. 1. With the playoffs pretty much out of the question, the Avs will likely take their time getting the defenseman back into the roster and allow him to get back to 100 percent.

