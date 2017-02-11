Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Out against Rangers

Barrie (lower-body) will not play against the Rangers on Saturday.

This will be the fourth straight game Barrie has missed, and overall he's missed eight of Colorado's last 10 games. He won't have to wait very long for his next chance, as the Avalanche play the Islanders on Sunday.

