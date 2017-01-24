Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Retroactively moves to IR

Barrie (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, with the move retroactive to Jan. 17, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

The prolific puck-distributing defenseman is about to miss his fourth consecutive game, and will now be aiming to return for the first contest after the All-Star break. Without Barrie, expect Cody Goloubef to continue manning the top pair with Francois Beuchemin on the left side.