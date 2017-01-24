Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Retroactively moves to IR

Barrie (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, with the move retroactive to Jan. 17, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

The prolific puck-distributing defenseman is about to miss his fourth consecutive game, and will now be aiming to return for the first contest after the All-Star break. Without Barrie, expect Cody Goloubef to continue manning the top pair with Francois Beuchemin on the left side.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola