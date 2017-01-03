Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Scores against Vancouver

Barrie scored a third-period goal and registered four shots on net over a team-high 24:52 of ice during Monday's loss to the Canucks.

Now sporting a five-game point streak with a goal and six helpers, Barrie has finally found his offensive footing this year. After all, he entered the campaign with a fourth-ranked 1.79 points per 60 minutes among all defenseman with at least 4,000 minutes through the previous three seasons. So, even with his recent uptick in production, there is likely still some positive regression ahead of his current 1.35 mark. He's currently presenting solid value in daily contests, too.