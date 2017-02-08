Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Skates without contact
Barrie (lower body) skated while wearing a non-contact jersey Wednesday, though he could still be in the lineup for Thursday's home tilt with the Penguins.
It's unusual for a player to get the green light to return to game action without first proving that he can withstand contact, but there's still time yet for Barrie to show that he's fit to play in this next contest. The puck-moving blueliner hasn't gone on IR since his latest setback, which obviously bodes well for his availability moving forward.
More News
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Out against Montreal•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Late injury scratch Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Activated from IR•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Retroactively moves to IR•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Doubtful to play Wednesday•