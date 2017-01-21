Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Status for Saturday's contest still in limbo

Barrie (lower body) is still day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game against the Sharks, Terry Frei of The Denver Post reports, adding that the Avalanche did not have morning skate.

A previous report suggested that more light would be shed on Barrie's availability for this next contest the morning of game day, but it's much harder for reporters to get a read on the situation with the team bypassing the AM skate. As a result, we suspect that the we won't get clarity on the playmaking defender -- who's up to 20 assists, albeit with a minus-23 rating in 42 games -- until pregame warmups.