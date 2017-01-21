Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Status quo ahead of Saturday's contest

Barrie remains day-to-day with his lower-body ailment, but his status for Saturday's game against the Sharks will be determined that morning.

Barrie was a last-minute scratch Thursday; the hapless Avs certainly could have used the talented puck-moving blueliner as they only managed one goal in a 2-1 road loss. The disadvantage of owning players from the Western Conference is that you don't always know the status of an injured player with enough time before lineups lock for the full slate of games, but fortunately, it sounds like the Avs will shed light on his status following morning skate.