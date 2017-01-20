Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Will not play Thursday

Barrie (lower body) won't play in Thursday's game in Anaheim.

After being scratched just before puck drop, there isn't much information out about the blueliner's timeline to return, or even much about the severity of the injury in general. If more info doesn't come out after the game, the team's next game is Saturday in San Jose, and his status should be updated before then.

