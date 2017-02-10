Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Will travel on road trip

Barrie (lower body), who's been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Penguins, will travel on the team's upcoming road trip.

Barrie skated Thursday, but isn't quite ready to return to action yet. The fact that he will travel suggests he may be ready to take the ice for a full practice soon, but the blueliner probably won't play before reaching that milestone. Barrie's been a bright spot for a struggling Avalanche team this season, totaling 23 points (three goals, 20 assists) over 44 games, but the 25-year-old's minus-27 rating limits some of his upside. The next chance for him to retake the ice comes Saturday against the Rangers.