Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Won't play Monday
Barrie (lower body) will not suit up for Monday's matchup with San Jose.
This will make it three-straight that the defenseman has missed. He has had a productive year so far, with 23 points in 42 games, so fantasy owners and Avs fans alike would like him back on the ice as soon as possible. His next chance to return will be Wednesday against Vancouver.
