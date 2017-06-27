Bennett didn't receive a qualifying offer by the Devils and thus can become an unrestricted free agent Saturday, The Bergen Record reports.

Like several other first-round draft picks (Joe Morrow, Mikhail Grigorenko), Bennett received word Monday that he wouldn't be extended a contract offer by his current team. Drafted 20th overall by Pittsburgh in 2010, the California native's 19 points and 101 shots on goal last season (his first in New Jersey) were actually career highs, but leave much to be desired -- especially from a fantasy perspective. He shouldn't have trouble landing a deal with another organization, though, given his pedigree and the fact he's still just 25 years old.