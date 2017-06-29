Pouliot was placed on waivers by Edmonton on Thursday in order to buy him out of his contract.

The move to buy out Pouliot will save the Oilers $2.6 million over the next two seasons before costing them $1.3 million in cap space from 2019-21. The 30-year-old saw his ice time drop by two minutes compared to the prior year and was only able to record eight goals and six helpers. It's unlikely that a club will step up to take the full burden of the Ontario native's deal, but he could find a new home once he clears waivers. Pouliot never played 70 games in a season during his time in Edmonton, which could be a red flag for fantasy owners, but those willing to take a risk might wind up with a 30-plus-point scorer -- depending on where he lands.