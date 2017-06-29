Benoit Pouliot: Waived by Oilers
Pouliot was placed on waivers by Edmonton on Thursday in order to buy him out of his contract.
The move to buy out Pouliot will save the Oilers $2.6 million over the next two seasons before costing them $1.3 million in cap space from 2019-21. The 30-year-old saw his ice time drop by two minutes compared to the prior year and was only able to record eight goals and six helpers. It's unlikely that a club will step up to take the full burden of the Ontario native's deal, but he could find a new home once he clears waivers. Pouliot never played 70 games in a season during his time in Edmonton, which could be a red flag for fantasy owners, but those willing to take a risk might wind up with a 30-plus-point scorer -- depending on where he lands.
