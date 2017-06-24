Altybarmakyan was drafted 70th overall by the Blackhawks at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Best tweet of draft day? (Altybarmakyan's) name makes Andreas Athanasiou look like Bob Smith. The Hawks went off the board -- OK, out of the top 100 -- to snag this gifted Russian winger who was prolific in Russian junior this year. He scored 20 goals and added 25 assists in just 31 games before heading up to the SHL (one step below the KHL), where he held his own against bigger, stronger guys. Altybarmakyan is a long way off, but remember -- the Hawks dig deep for talent. Watch from afar.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...