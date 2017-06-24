Altybarmakyan was drafted 70th overall by the Blackhawks at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Best tweet of draft day? (Altybarmakyan's) name makes Andreas Athanasiou look like Bob Smith. The Hawks went off the board -- OK, out of the top 100 -- to snag this gifted Russian winger who was prolific in Russian junior this year. He scored 20 goals and added 25 assists in just 31 games before heading up to the SHL (one step below the KHL), where he held his own against bigger, stronger guys. Altybarmakyan is a long way off, but remember -- the Hawks dig deep for talent. Watch from afar.

