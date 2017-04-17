Desjardins (lower body) didn't make the trip to Nashville, effectively ruling him out for Tuesday's tilt, Brian Hedger of The Athletic reports.

The winger has missed the last three games, dating back to the season finale, and hasn't suited up yet for the playoffs. With only a single point in 46 regular season games, when he does get back on the ice he won't be much of a fantasy threat.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...