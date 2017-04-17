Blackhawks' Andrew Desjardins: Didn't travel with team
Desjardins (lower body) didn't make the trip to Nashville, effectively ruling him out for Tuesday's tilt, Brian Hedger of The Athletic reports.
The winger has missed the last three games, dating back to the season finale, and hasn't suited up yet for the playoffs. With only a single point in 46 regular season games, when he does get back on the ice he won't be much of a fantasy threat.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Andrew Desjardins: Nearing return•
-
Blackhawks' Andrew Desjardins: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Andrew Desjardins: Out Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Andrew Desjardins: Receives day-to-day label•
-
Blackhawks' Andrew Desjardins: Pointless through 31 games•
-
Blackhawks' Andrew Desjardins: Will be scratched again Sunday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...