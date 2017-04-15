Desjardins (lower body) is close to returning but isn't expected to play in Game 2 against Nashville on Saturday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Desjardins hasn't skated yet, but Coach Quenneville says he is close to returning. In 46 games this season, the pivot recorded only one assist and was minus-6. It remains to be seen if he would even dress when healthy.

