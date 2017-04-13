Blackhawks' Andrew Desjardins: Not expected to play Thursday
Desjardins (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's Game 1 against Nashville.
Desjardins only tallied a single assist in 46 games this season, so he likely would've been a healthy scratch Thursday even if he wasn't still dealing with a lower-body ailment. At this juncture, there's no telling when Desjardins may return to game action.
