Desjardins (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's Game 1 against Nashville.

Desjardins only tallied a single assist in 46 games this season, so he likely would've been a healthy scratch Thursday even if he wasn't still dealing with a lower-body ailment. At this juncture, there's no telling when Desjardins may return to game action.

