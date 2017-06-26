Forsberg signed a two-year contract with the Blackhawks on Monday.

Forsberg was just acquired by the Blackhawks from Columbus on Friday in a trade and they'll waste no time in securing him to a multi-year deal. With the move to Chicago, Forsberg is slated to instantly enter the lineup as Corey Crawford's backup goalie and should be able to log plenty more appearances than the single one he had during the 2016 season in the crowded Blue Jackets rotation.