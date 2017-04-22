Anisimov was "still a little limited" by the lower-body injury that had kept him out for the final 13 games of the regular season, per coach Joel Quenneville, but there are no immediate plans for offseason surgery to any of Chicago's players, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

At the moment, Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman is fuming over his team getting swept by the Predators in the first playoff round. Anisimov was held without a point and skated to a minus-2 rating in the series, though he managed six shots, four hits and four blocked shots between those four games. Still, this doesn't at all sound like the type of injury that could carry over to the 2017-18 campaign.