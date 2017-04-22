Anisimov was "still a little limited" by the lower-body injury that had kept him out for the final 13 games of the regular season, per coach Joel Quenneville, but there are no immediate plans for offseason surgery to any of Chicago's players, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

At the moment, Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman is fuming over his team getting swept by the Predators in the first playoff round. Anisimov was held without a point and skated to a minus-2 rating in the series, though he managed six shots, four hits and four blocked shots between those four games. Still, this doesn't at all sound like the type of injury that could carry over to the 2017-18 campaign.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...