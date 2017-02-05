Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Helps out twice in road victory
Anisimov picked up a pair of assists with a minor penalty in Saturday's 5-3 victory against the Stars.
Anisimov is in the midst of a 13-game goal drought. However, he has managed four assists over the past four games to pick up the pace for his impatient fantasy owners. Despite the lack of lamp lighting lately, Anisimov remains a solid play in most fantasy formats as long as he is skating on a line with the dynamic Patrick Kane.
