Anisimov (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Anisimov remains day-to-day and hasn't been ruled out of Friday's game against Colorado, but he's reportedly taking longer than expected to recover, which suggests he could be in danger of missing extended time. It'll be tough for Anisimov's owners to replace his production while he's in recovery mode, as he's been fantastic this season, racking up 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 32 games.