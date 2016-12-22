Anisimov was moved to injured reserve Thursday, retroactive to this past Sunday, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

The Blackhawks called up Tanner Kero from AHL Rockford in a corresponding move. Anisimov has piled on 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) to complement a robust plus-12 rating in 32 games, and he'll be eligible to return Dec. 27, when the Jets are welcomed to the United Center.

