Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Placed on IR
Anisimov was moved to injured reserve Thursday, retroactive to this past Sunday, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.
The Blackhawks called up Tanner Kero from AHL Rockford in a corresponding move. Anisimov has piled on 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) to complement a robust plus-12 rating in 32 games, and he'll be eligible to return Dec. 27, when the Jets are welcomed to the United Center.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Out again Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Won't go Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Upper-body injury•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Notches game-winner, assist against old team•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Nets goal in win•
-
Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Scores ninth goal of season Friday•