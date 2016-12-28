Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Scores in return to ice
Anisimov tallied the Blackhawks' lone goal in his return from injury Tuesday, a 3-1 loss to Winnipeg.
They didn't exactly ease him back in, as Anisimov skated 20:41, but then again, he'd only missed three games. The Russian pivot is working on a career-best season, but fantasy owners should expect regression in the goal column -- his outstanding total of 15 goals in 33 games is riding a wholly unsustainable 26.3 shooting percentage.
