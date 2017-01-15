Anisimov (illness) will play in Sunday's game against the Wild, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Anisimov missed practice Saturday and didn't skate during the optional session Sunday due to illness, but apparently it won't stop the youngster from taking the ice in the evening. After a solid 2015-16 campaign, the 28-year-old has ramped things up through 41 contests this season, notching 31 points (18 goals, 13 assists) over that span. He should be utilized as normal and the illness shouldn't be an issue moving forward.